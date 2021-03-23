WNY family seeks justice after son's death at Erie County Holding Center

Mikey Frears died on March 13 and his family says it still isn't clear how he died.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The family of a man who recently died in custody at the Erie County Holding Center is demanding justice.

Mikey Frears died on March 13 and his family says it still isn't clear how he died. They also say they will have to pay for their own toxicology report to learn more about his death.

"My son was a healthy 27-year-old man that entered this facility," said Anna Howard. "I talked to him one time. Erie County Sheriff's Department came to my house Saturday and told me he died from a medical condition. Since then I have had four conflicting stories on how my son has died. Some of police brutality. And it breaks my heart."

The family is also calling on Sheriff Timothy Howard to be removed.

This comes at the New York State Attorney General is investigating Sheriff Howard because he allegedly failed to address sexual misconduct at the holding center and local correctional facilities.