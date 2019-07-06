NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Niland family from Western New York had four brothers and a cousin serving in World War II.

"You can't lose these stories. You're losing the vets. You can't lose what they did," said Preston Niland.



And that's why as we remember D-Day 75 years later, Preston Niland is sharing his family's story. It was the inspiration for the movie "Saving Private Ryan." Niland has visited Normandy twice to honor his dad and three uncles, four brothers who fought in World War II.

His father was shot down over Burma and taken as a prisoner of war. He eventually escaped. But, Niland’s uncles Robert and Preston died in France.

His Uncle Fritz was there, too.

“He fought his way. Tom Hanks didn't come and save him, he fought his way back to the coast where he ran into Father Sampson," said Niland. "He asked him if he had heard his brother Robert was killed. And, Father Sampson is looking through the ledgers and he said, no Robert, only a Preston. He said, well, that's my brother, too."

That's when Fritz was sent home.

"My family's story is extremely important. It's hard not to get caught up in all the hype, but when you think of it, it's a tragic story. And, I've been to Normandy. You look at the 10,000 Star of Davids and crosses and everyone has a story as compelling or heroic as ours, but it's my job, my duty to keep the family story alive because I'm proud of what they did," said Niland.



Niland has found out more about his family since the movie came out through his research and 2014 visit to Normandy. And, he's done a few talks to groups of students to keep the memories alive.

"Just remember the heroics, I mean, it's just not one family, it's everybody. I mean, I don't know what kind of value system that generation had, but it was something special, really, something beyond my comprehension," reflected Niland.