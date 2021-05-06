WNY dairy farm offering virtual tours for students in Grades 8-12

Students can visit Mulligan Farm in Avon without ever having to leave their home or school.

AVON, N.Y. — Students in grades 8-12 are being offered a way to visit a WNY dairy farm without ever having to leave their home or school.

The American Dairy Association North East and Mulligan Farm of Avon are teaming up to offer a free virtual tour where students can learn directly from dairy farmers about their commitment to care for their cows and the land, and how nutritious milk is produced. The tour is set to take place Wednesday, May 12 at 1 PM. The tour is expected to last between 30-60 minutes.

“While we are unable to welcome guests to our farm, we are thrilled to be able to offer our on-farm experience to students virtually,” said dairy farmer and tour host Emilie Mulligan of Mulligan Farm. “During the tour, our guests will see how we care for our cows, and the environment, while contributing to our local communities.”

Additional tours will be hosted by Talview Dairy in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, for Pre-K through 3rd grade on Tuesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. and by Stauffer Farms in North Lawrence, N.Y., for 4th through 7th grade students on Thursday, May 13 at 12 p.m.