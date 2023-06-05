Lockport couple flies to London to see Charles' coronation

The Theins bought their airfare the day after the coronation was announced.

LONDON, UK — Tamra and Vinnie Thein of Lockport have only been to London twice. The first marked the end of a 70-year-reign for Queen Elizabeth II.

"We were here last September waiting to go on a cruise when the queen died," Vinnie Thein said.

Their second trip marked a new chapter for the monarchy in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

"The day they announced when the coronation was going to be, my husband booked it the next day," Tamra Thein said. "There's a lot of Americans over here. We flew over with a whole plane, full and they're all here for the coronation."

The Theins are just two of thousands who were not going to miss the chance to see King Charles III and Queen Camilla take the crown.

"We grew up with the royal family," Tamra Thein said.

This marked the first king and queen coronation at Westminster Abbey in 70 years, and the 40th coronation there since 1066.

"The roar from the crowd was really unbelievable. It was like a rock concert. They had the big screen, the flags, people screaming 'God save the King,' " Tamra Thein said.

More than 6,000 members of the UK's armed forces were apart of the coronation.

"(The royal family) came by. Then we saw them two and a half hours later when they came back," Vinnie Thein said.

The UK may have a new leader but for all those who witnessed the moment in time, it's a story they'll tell for the rest of their days.