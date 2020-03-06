WNY couple living in separate facilities celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary

A Western New York couple, living in separate senior care facilities, is celebrating their 69th anniversary.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Western New York couple, living in separate senior care facilities, is celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.

Edward and Theodora Maguder first met when Edward went to the old Sattler's Department store on Broadway more than 69 years ago. Edward was returning a shirt when Theodora caught his eye.

Theadora knew Edward from school, but Edward didn't know who she was at the time.

"I knew she stopped working at nine, so I waited by the employee entrance for her to off work so I could talk to her more," he said in a press release. "I met her almost every night after work after that."

The Maguder's were married May 5, 1951. They have five children, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

While the two are not currently living together, Edward is living in the Glenwell Senior Living Community in Cheektowaga and Theadora is living at the Garden Gate Health Care Facility, they still celebrated their anniversary together.