Baby born in car as family drives into hospital parking lot

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Western New York couple had a special and eventful delivery on Father's Day before they even made it inside the hospital.

Brianna and Keith Allen were awaiting the arrival of their second child when Brianna started to feel mild contractions around 5am on Sunday.

Brianna had previously had a false alarm, so they wanted to be sure the baby was really coming before heading to the hospital.

The couple and Brianna's mother, who was visiting from Phoenix to help out when the baby was born, used a contraction timer app to help keep track of contractions. After an hour, contractions started to become more intense for Brianna and the app told them it was time to get ready.

However, hospital officials say they ignored the app at first until Brianna's contractions became more uncomfortable. But before they left for the hospital, Brianna wanted to take a shower, thinking they had plenty of time as she labored with her first child for 22 hours.

After the shower and packing Brianna's bag, they dropped their son off and headed to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Brianna's mother Crystal, who was in the car with them, had FaceTimed Brianna's sister in the car to keep her calm while Keith drove to the hospital.

On the way to the hospital, Brianna's contractions became severe and she didn't think they would make it to the hospital.

Keith called 911 and told them that Brianna was in labor and that they were close to the hospital. Brianna said she could feel the head of the baby and then her water broke and she started to push.

With mom Crystal in the front seat now, holding the baby's head, the baby made his entry into the world in mom and dad's car just as they were turning into the hospital's parking lot.

Emergency room staff, doctors and nurses rushed over to help the family finish the delivery and dad Keith was able to cut the umbilical cord.