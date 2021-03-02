WNY company to produce COVID-19 related equipment and supplies to support NYS needs

ARX Sciences, a medical supply company in Williamsville, will receive a $200,000 grant from New York State and create 20 new jobs

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York company will receive part of a $2 million incentive to produce COVID-19 related equipment and supplies to assist with New York State's needs and create new jobs.

ARX Sciences, a medical supply company in Williamsville, designs, develops and manufactures reagents for use in in-vitro diagnostics

They will receive $200,000 from New York State to begin manufacturing viral transport mediums (VTMs). ARX Sciences will produce 250,000 units and create 20 new jobs in its facility.

Four other companies across the state will use the grant funds to help alleviate product shortages due to supply chain issues.

"The COVID-19 pandemic exposed serious issues in our nation's medical supply chain, and we were forced to compete overseas and pay exorbitant prices for these life-saving products," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. "We learned the hard lesson that these resources need to be manufactured here in the U.S., and we are taking steps to build the infrastructure we need here in New York to keep us prepared for future crises while helping local companies create new jobs."

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul added, "Our country was ill-prepared for a global pandemic when it arrived early in 2020, and New York State was left to scour the earth in search of personal protective equipment. We are proud to support domestic manufacturing of critical medical equipment that will not only save lives and reduce dependency on overseas products, but also retain local jobs and support New York State companies."