WNY community sounds off on concerns related to Roe v. Wade controversy

A 98 page Supreme Court Draft obtained by Politico suggests the court could overturn the landmark decision in a few months, causing many people to feel uneasy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Controversy surrounding the bombshell Supreme Court document that was leaked and obtained by Politico suggesting the highest court in the nation could overturn the landmark abortion ruling - Roe v. Wade - has caused a lot of concern and dismay in many communities.

The question of how reversing a decision like this could influence or undermine other precedent setting cases is on many people's minds, including Professor Kari Winter's.

Winter specializes in Global Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University at Buffalo and says, "We are living in a very scary time in American History."

Consider some of the other historic laws and decisions made, many meant to protect human rights and an individual's right, for example: The 19th Amendment, decision in Roe V Wade and Obergefell V Hodges, The Civil Rights Act of 1964. Respectively, these laws were intended to create equality and uphold justice for one and for all.

"I keep going back to the statement from Martin Luther King," Winter said. "Justice is indivisible. A threat to justice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere. Justice depends upon truth and it depends upon a commitment to the rights of every person."

Which is why Winter is among the millions who believe reversing this decision would have catastrophic impact on the progress this country has made and will make in the future.

"This is a turning point. A very important moment," Winter said. "We could lose a lot of what we have gained over the past 150 years in this country."

And speaking of progress, Kelly Craig knows all too well what it feels like to live a life against barriers. Craig is a trans woman of color who also happens to be the Executive Director of The Pride Center of WNY.

"This could really be devastating to people who just want to live their lives as a whole person," Craig expresses. "If these barriers are against someone that you love, and that you care for, and that you want to protect, how would you feel? What does that say for you as a person? Does it say that you want to be understanding? Does it say that you want to be someone who is judgmental or not understanding?"