Cleanup efforts underway after high winds cause power outages and damage

Niagara County residents experienced significant impact compared to other areas across Western New York.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NYSEG and National Grid crews are still working on restoring power across Western New York after a gusty Sunday caused thousand of customers to lose power.

Warm temperatures and melting snow make for soft ground, causing many trees to fall and as a result power lines too.

Becky Wilson and Julie Pierpoint have been neighbors for 30 years and live on Harvey Avenue in Lockport, where a majority of residents are now without power after a massive tree blew over, taking down several power lines before crashing on top of a parked car.

"All of a sudden, you hear boom like I've never heard in the 30 years I've lived on this street," Pierpoint says. "There were live wires everywhere."

Wilson says she was running errands with her husband early Sunday and came home to find the tree in the middle of her street.

"We're the only ones that have power in this section of Harvey because our power is connected to High Street," Wilson says. "As far as I know, I haven't heard of any casualties or injuries."

NYSEG crews quickly responded to the downed tree and spent hours working on securing lines and freeing the car from beneath the tree stump.

This isn’t the first car I’ve seen today crushed by a tree.



Neighbors on Harvey Ave. In Lockport tell me thankfully to the best of their knowledge everyone is safe and @NYSEandG tells them they should have power back tomorrow. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/pfzl5kY4KX — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) March 6, 2022

"It took NYSEG a little while only because they had to coordinate with the tree service," Pierpoint says. "But they've been working and clearing things up and said we should be back up and running tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon at the latest."

NYSEG says crews have been aware of the high winds, and because of that, they prepared diligently to hit the streets as soon as possible, but the nice weather certainly posed a challenge.

Julio Saenz is the Corporate Communications Manager who oversees Western New York. He told 2 On Your Side that wind storms around this time of year can cause a lot of damage.

"A day like today is particularly troublesome because the ground is so soft, because of all the snow that has melted over the last few days, and that makes it even harder for the trees to withstand these winds," Saenz said.