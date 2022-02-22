WNY church celebrates healthcare workers for Black History Month

True Bethel is honoring a group that has gone above and beyond to help during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — True Bethel church-goers are celebrating Black History all month long.

Black History Month is not just about the history of the United States, Pastor Darius Pridgen with "True Bethel Baptist Church" said, it is about the entire culture.

Pastor Pridgen is the seventh pastor at True Bethel. It's one of the oldest churches in Western New York.

He said he doesn't know what they did in the past, but said it is important that every year they pick someone or something to honor. And this month encompasses both the hardships Black people have gone through and their triumphs.

This year, instead of focusing on doctors and nurses. They are acknowledging those behind the scenes.

"We are celebrating those African American workers who clean up in the rooms. We are celebrating the ones who do food services. We are celebrating the CNAs. Those folks who really do a whole lot of the hard work, but are never acknowledged. They might not be the ones on the news. They might not be the ones on the newspaper, but they are making a difference because they are productive citizens in our community," Pastor Pridgen said.

Every year, they find someone to celebrate, especially those who have not been celebrated before.