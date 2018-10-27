BUFFALO, NY — The Hand in Hand program donated 3-D Printed prosthetic hands to local children.

The hands were created by children participating in a summer program that was sponsored by the WNY STEM. The hands are made out of cost-effective materials such as fishing wire and pacifiers, which keeps the costs of the hands down. They are also easily replaceable when the children grow out of them.

"They're not high powered, they're not high cost, and that's the beauty of it. They're field replaceable," Ed Hawkins tells 2 On Your Side.

Hawkins is one of the teachers who helped the students design the hands while honing their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills.

According to Hawkins, a prosthetic hand with more refined materials would cost thousands of dollars and wouldn't be as flexible. The hands that his students designed have fewer capabilities, but are easier to maneuver.

The Hand in Hand program has given prosthetics to nine children and engaged 96 children in STEM education. You can read more about the program by clicking here.

© 2018 WGRZ