WNY Child and Family Services holding 'dueling pianos' fundraising event Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can support a Western New York organization with an important mission by requesting your favorite song right in the comfort of your own home Friday night.

Child and Family Services is hosting its annual Heartlight event with a bit of a twist this year due to the pandemic.

One of the agency's largest fundraisers returns Friday, April 23 as they host a virtual dueling pianos event. Last year's event had to be cancelled because of COVID-19.

Heartlight 2021 runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. You can request your favorite song and sing along.

Money raised goes towards Child and Family Services' many programs, like foster care and adoption, residential treatment and special education.

"Child and Family Services is so important in our community. They are one of the few agencies that, during the pandemic, they never shut down. They kept their doors open to help domestic violence victims and children who needed housing and therapeutic services, and so many other things. It's really important that they keep going. This fundraiser really supports a lot of people in our community," said Ellen Notarius, co-chair of this year's event.

Click here for more information about the event or to purchase your ticket.

To date, Heartlight has raised more than $2.5 million dollars for programs that help children and families in Western New York.