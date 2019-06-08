BUFFALO, N.Y. — Observed each year on the first Tuesday of August, National Night Out is a campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The mission is to enhance relationships between community members and law enforcement, making for safer, friendlier places to live.
A number of block parties, cook outs, and community events will take place Tuesday in celebration.
- Mayor Byron Brown will be joined by Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Police Commissioner Bryon C. Lockwood, and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature free food, a bounce house, live music, arts and crafts and more. Former Buffalo Bills running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas is also set to make and appearance.
- The Cazenovia Neighborhood Library will offer refreshments, games for kids, and appearances by local officials from 6-8 p.m.
- The FruitBelt Coalition hosts an event at the Adult and Teen Challenge Rehabilitation Center on Locust Street offering games, voter's registration, bounce houses, prayer outreach, and more. The event begins at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair.
- The Black Rock community is invited to the Assumption Church Lawn from 6-9 p.m. for an event hosted by the Grant Amherst Business Association and the West Side Youth Development Coalition. There will be hot dogs, a DJ, and activities for all.
- Cheektowaga's Favorite Pizza Contest is happening from 5-8 p.m. at multiple locations—the Doyle 2 and Southline fire stations, as well was the Cheektoawaga Town Park.
- The Albion Police Department invites the community to Bullard Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. for food, entertainment, law enforcement demonstrations, and give-a-ways. Mercy Flight will be also be present with an aircraft to tour.
- Dukirk Police will host an event beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Washington Park featuring live music, activities for kids, and a screening of "How To Train Your Dragon."
- The City of Batavia invites the community to dunk police officers and other city officials in a dunk tank. The Batavia Police Department's event will be held at St Anthony's facility on Liberty Street between 6-8 p.m. Other activities include face painting, balloon animals, raffles, and emergency response demonstrations.