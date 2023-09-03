WNY businesses, firefighters show their support for Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters across the nation are here in Buffalo to show their support for fallen firefighter Jason Arno.
Hofbrauhaus Buffalo held a fundraiser on Thursday, with 15 percent of their proceeds going to the Arno family.
One Dunkirk firefighter told 2 On Your Side why its important for them to be here.
"It's important to us and the fire service. When something like tragic like this happens, we show our full support," Matthew Slaven said. "Buffalo being right down the road, and a lot of the guys we work with in Dunkrik know a lot of guys from buffalo. The fire service in Western New York is a pretty tight-knit community. We just wanted to come up and show our support."
Slaven added that more than half the Dunkirk Fire Department will be at the funeral on Friday.