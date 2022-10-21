WNY business leaders lay out concerns to candidates for governor

"I think it's super important that the candidates hear directly from businesses," said Buffalo Niagara Partnership President and CEO Dottie Gallagher.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the region's chamber of commerce, is making sure the concerns of Western New York's businesses are heard ahead of election day.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul joined a room full of executives and other business leaders to answer questions about everything from unemployment insurance to Brownfield tax credits.

The Partnership held an identical event with Congressman Lee Zeldin on Oct. 6.

"I think it's super important that the candidates hear directly from businesses," said BNP President and CEO Dottie Gallagher.

"They certainly hear a lot from taxpayers and particularly activists. Business owners are running their businesses so our job as the regional chamber is to make sure we know what their concerns are so we can articulate to elected officials the full picture."

Rather than endorsing candidates as The Partnership has been done in years past, the chamber created a 2022 Voting Guide to help inform and educate folks looking to have their business-related questions answered by those running for office; even if not in person.

"We have talked to both of the candidates about... unemployment insurance and asked that the [state] trust fund gets replenished. We know that our local developers are concerned about the fees associated with Brownfield projects that the state was imposing and you heard the Governor agree and say that was something that could go away," Gallagher said.

On the topic of unemployment insurance, New York businesses are being charged higher than normal premiums post-pandemic. Those premiums are linked to the massive federal loan taken out by the state to pay individuals who were unable to work as a result of COVID-19.

The governor said she's working to have the loan forgiven by the federal government, which would alleviate that strain on businesses.

Gallagher added that while The Partnership supports the state's aggressive Climate Action Plan, businesses want certainty that there will be guaranteed and affordable power as the state moves away from fossil fuels and towards more renewable energy.