WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm

Eliza and James were determined to still get married, despite the lake effect snow storm that brought not inches, but feet of snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot.



Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years.

Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar for a year and a half. But when the lake effect loomed in the forecast they became worried.

Their families and friends are here from places like Hawaii, California and Washington. They made it into town before the travel bans were put into place.

After a few hiccups, including her venue canceling on the same day, things were on their way.

"The storm is not going to stop them. The storm is not going to stop any of us. We are from Buffalo. We are a different breed. So, they are built for this," Feocco's best man, Chris Courtney said.

It was not going to stop them.

"Snow angles, a snowball fight, we'll have a time set," Eliza said.

To love and to cherish.

"A long life together in snowy Buffalo," Eliza said.