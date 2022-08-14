WNY boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for memorial scholarship fund

Nolan Brown is helping a grieving family make a lasting memory with a little help from some thirsty and very generous customers.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — If you drive around Western New York this summer, you're bound to see a lemonade stand or two.

While most kids might hope to sell a few cups for some extra spending money, Nolan Brown, 7, has set his sights on a bigger goal — raising thousands of dollars for charity.

Nolan, with some help from mom and dad, set up his very first lemonade stand in 2020 during the pandemic. He raised money for one of his dad's former students; she was raising money for a walk in honor of her dad. Last year, Nolan was back at it, selling lemonade to raise money for the Preston Brown Foundation.

This year, there is a special community connection to his fundraising efforts.

The money he's raised — $2,700 and counting — is going toward a scholarship fund in memory of Jeremy Gabbey. The 39-year-old member of the Pembroke community died recently following surgery. He leaves behind a wife and teenaged son.

The scholarship will be awarded to a student athlete at Pembroke High School. Details are still being worked out, but Gabbey's father said the recipient should embody his son's character and work ethic on and off the field.

"With this scholarship fund we want to look for kids that have that same determination and want to go on and play at the next level. Be a student athlete and be a friend because a lot of it is about his character and who he is," said Guy Gabbey.

After one day, without even selling one cup of ice cold refreshing lemonade 🍋, we are off to a great start for the scholarship to honor Jeremy Gabbey Sr.!!!

Come check us out on Thurs (9-3)! Get some of the best lemonade around!

Donations can also be made at Arron-Brown-5 pic.twitter.com/9M6s7x7YhQ — Arron K. Brown (@MrBrown6thGrade) August 9, 2022

Jeremy Gabbey and Nolan were separated by decades but connected by a small community and a gesture even sweeter than what's for sale.

"It brings tears to our eyes because you see the love and the care and the support. For Nolan, he doesn't know Jeremy, who he is and his character, but he knows it's a community. Jeremy was all Pembroke," said Guy Gabbey.

And sales were booming!

Word spread on social media even before the stand was open for business, and Nolan raised $700 before he poured a single cup. He doesn't have a specific goal. He just said he wants to make a lot of money to help people.