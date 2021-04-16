WNY boat dealers see lack of inventory as demand increases, work shortages linger

Boat sales grew during the pandemic, both locally and across the nation, as people looked to the water as a way to escape the lockdowns.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — There have been a number of shortages throughout the pandemic — everything from toilet paper to swimming pools to computer chips.

Now you can add boats to that list.

Boat sales surged in 2020, hitting a 13-year high according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Sales of boats and marine products and services totaled $47 billion. That's up 9% from the year before.

And Western New York is no exception.

As boat manufacturers work to meet the demand, dealers are struggling to maintain inventory.

Shawn Conschafter, president of the Marine Trades Association in Western New York, says the shortage is a trickle-down effect stemming from increased sales during the pandemic and nationwide worker shortages and supply chain issues now.

Conschafter is also the sales manager at Anchor Marine on Grand Island. He said sales there and at dealers across the region were strong last year and continued into the fall and winter. That was great news at the time because they sold through their inventory, but then there wasn't any stock to carry over into 2021.

"Pretty much all of the dealers last year were able to sell through their entire allotment of inventory. Pretty much every dealer was hitting the reset button and starting from scratch. The issue we are running into now, much like the auto industry, is being able to replenish what we've been selling," said Conschafter.

In a normal year, boats are pretty packed into the showroom at Anchor Marine. This year, some remain, but many already have sold signs on them.

Conschafter says boat dealers in the Buffalo area usually get 85 percent of their inventory before March, but that wasn't the case this year. It's taking longer to manufacture boats and taking longer to get certain parts, especially engine parts, windshields, and foam.

And unlike cars, boats aren’t cranked out on a high-speed assembly line, so that slows everything down too.

"We're just waiting with open arms for them to start shipping product and building product, and with a backlog in the pipeline, kind of jammed up here, we're in a shortage," said Conschafter.

He says new and used boats in Western New York are in such high demand that many that they're selling right now, don't even get advertised or put on display before they're sold.

"A lot of people are [saying] at this point, if you have it, I will take it. It's not even [a question of] how much. It's do you have it, when I can have it, and I want it now," said Conschafter.

Dealers are seeing a lot of people who are new to boating, and they have nothing to trade in so there's a run on used boats too. Personal watercraft are also hot sellers these days.