Blood donors needed: ConnectLife facing severe blood shortage in Western New York

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is urging Western New Yorkers to make an appointment or walk-in to donate blood over the next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is calling on Western New Yorkers to roll up their sleeves and donate blood if they are able to do so.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says ConnectLife is facing a severe blood shortage.

ConnectLife supplies blood products to local trauma centers such as Oishei Children's Hospital and ECMC and is the "primary supplier of blood products for over 70 percent of Western New York," according to Brown.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 1,000 ConnectLife blood drives were canceled, while the "hospital utilization of blood" continues to increase. Brown says local hospitals have consistently dealt with a less than three-day supply of blood. This includes all blood types.

Brown is urging Western New Yorkers to make an appointment or walk-in to donate blood over the next week. To find the closest donation site to you, call ConnectLife at (716) 529-4270 or visit their website at www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.

During the month of March, anyone who donates blood with ConnectLife will receive a coupon for a free Paula's Donut.