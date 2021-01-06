WNY behavioral health agencies looking to hire a wide range of positions

Representatives with BestSelf Behavioral Health and Spectrum Health & Human Services both point to increased demand for services as a reason for expanding.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic brought the importance of mental and behavioral health services to the forefront, with a heightened sense of uncertainty and more people experiencing depression and anxiety.

"This pandemic doesn't discriminate and there's just a strong need for counseling and people to talk to and assistance," said Danielle Gregoire, an HR Generalist at Spectrum Health & Human Services.

Gregoire said due in part to increased demand, Spectrum Health is hiring a wide range of positions across all its sites.

"It's not exactly the best situation but it's something that we're stepping up to make sure that we can accommodate," said Gregoire.

Spectrum Health is holding three upcoming hiring events. The first is Wednesday, June 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spectrum Health's Downtown Buffalo Counseling Center at 1280 Main Street and online.

"COVID is a big factor," Gregoire said. "We are a growing company as well so there's the two of them that just kind of met in the middle and here we are with a huge hiring opportunity."

BestSelf Behavioral Health is also actively recruiting for a variety of openings. President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga pointed to a greater need for services as well.

"We've seen over a 20 percent increase in demand for services, particularly with our children and families, but also with adults in our community, folks who have previously been in treatment and maybe are now needing treatment again," said Woike-Ganga. "And also folks who are new to our system and also in need of some support around anxiety or depression or even increased alcohol use, those sorts of things."

On top of the increased demand, BestSelf has also gotten additional federal and state funding to start new programs in response to the pandemic.

"It's been a lot for our counselors," Woike-Ganga said. "A lot of them have really been stepping up with increased caseload sizes and seeing a lot of people every day and we need to do better for them so we need to bring more folks onto the BestSelf team so that we can continue to provide the best services for the folks in our community."

Both agencies want people to know help is available and there's no shame in reaching out.

