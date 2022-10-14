WNY Bangladeshi organization looking for more blood donors

There is an urgent need for more blood donors in Western New York. Members of BASCO are stepping up to help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an urgent need for more blood donors in Western New York. Members of the Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization or BASCO are stepping up to help. They are hosting their third annual blood drive Friday, October 14.

BASCO started back in August 2019. Over the past three years, they've hosted social and cultural activities, given out face coverings during the pandemic, and collaborated with other organizations to host events to celebrate Durga Puja, which is one of the biggest holidays in the Hindu religion.

"So, this is important for us and our future generation. We are growing in numbers, but we don't have the representation of us. So, that's why we want to do more work for the community and bring all the communities together so people know that Bangladeshis are here and doing good stuff," said Anwar Imran Chowdhury, the general secretary of BASCO.

One example of that good stuff is on October 14 at their third annual blood drive, and they are still looking for donors.

"After COVID or during COVID, we are still in COVID — we need a lot of blood for the patients in the community, and BASCO wants to serve the community as a social responsibility and as an immigrant community in Western New York. We want to help not only Bangladeshis here but also other community members," Dr. ANM Nazmul H. Khan, the president of BASCO said.

They are encouraging first-time donors because, according to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the US needs blood.

"By donating blood you can help another person to save his or her life, and when you need blood, you will get that too," Dr. Khan said.

All donors will receive a $5 e-gift card from the Red Cross and snacks from Kabab and Curry.

"And also BASCO will have some token gifts for the blood donors, so we are trying as much as we can, but we need more blood," Chowdhury said.

They know that every pint of blood could save a life.

The blood drive is on October 14 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. It will be held at 120 Alexander Avenue in Buffalo.

To learn more about BASCO and their upcoming events, you can visit their website or Facebook page.