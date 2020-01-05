BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Applebee's locations across Western New York will be offering half price meals for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant announced Friday that as a part of it's "Neighborhood Heroes Month", that all medical professionals, first responders, active duty military and veterans to show valid ID when picking up their meal. When placing their order, they should also mention that they qualify for the discount.

“Our doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and National Guard who are on the front lines in the battle against this virus, work tirelessly to protect us and our neighborhoods,” said Matt Fairbairn, CEO of T.L. Cannon Companies, local owner and operator of the 60 participating Applebee’s restaurants. “As they take care of us, we honor their service by taking care of them with the comfort and convenience of a warm meal at a great value.”

Participating Applebee's locations in Western New York include:

Amherst

Batavia

Buffalo

Blasdell

Cheektowaga

Lancaster

Dunkirk

Jamestown

Lockport

Niagara FallS

Olean

West Seneca

Williamsville

