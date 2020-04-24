BUFFALO, N.Y. — Call it a bright spot during the COVID-19 pandemic — Western New Yorkers have been flocking to local animal shelters to find a furry new family member.

But just as quickly as the cages empty out, some are filling back up again, and area shelters and pet rescue groups are looking for more people to adopt animals.

"It's been really nice to see during this difficult time and with everything that is going on in the world that people in our community still care about the animals," said Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement for the Niagara SPCA.

The Niagara SPCA has turned to curbside adoptions during the pandemic.

If you're interested in adopting, you have to call ahead and get pre-approved, then make an appointment for a meet and greet, including your whole family and current pets.

"Since you do have to pick a specific animal, the longer residents are going home. That's been really nice to see. They may have been overlooked before," said LaRussa.

The Buffalo Animal Shelter has gone to appointment only adoptions too. They recently adopted out 50 dogs and 51 cats. Other animals have been placed in foster homes for the time being.

Local shelters and pet rescues want to remind people that pets are a long-term commitment, not just a companion during this time of social distancing. Potential adopters must meet all eligibility requirements before becoming a new pet parent.

"Just realize that life will go back to normal some day so you've got to acclimate that animal to you leaving the house at some time," said Suzanne Laba, volunteer for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

If you're interested in adopting from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, visit their website to fill out an adoption application, and someone will call you to set up an adoption appointment.

If you're not ready to adopt a pet, you can always donate. Due to safety concerns, the Niagara SPCA is not taking donations of used items, like beds or blankets. Instead, they ask that people buy an item off of their Amazon wish list or make a give a monetary gift.

The Niagara SPCA is also doing shelter pet shout-outs. For a $50 donation, you can get a birthday greeting or other celebratory message from a shelter dog or cat. It's a different way the shelter is trying to raise money, since many of their regular fundraising events have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Click here to give to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Niagara SPCA, The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, and Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. appear on the Pet of the Week segment on Daybreak Saturday. The segment has been postponed temporarily due to safety concerns and social distancing guidelines.

Buffalo Cares has temporarily suspended adoptions, since it is solely an in-home, foster-based organization.

Click here to see adoptable pets from the Erie County SPCA.

