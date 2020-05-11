With workforce remote, People Inc. closes Depew office site

CEO Rhonda Frederick said the lease with Uniland Development was due to expire in February.

DEPEW, N.Y. — People Inc. has let go a commercial office space in Depew where 100-plus workers spent their workdays pre-Covid.

The company, a $196 million nonprofit that provides services to older adults and individuals with disabilities, sent most of its administrative and back office staff home for remote work in the spring, including the staff who worked in the 22,000-square-foot leased space on Walden Avenue in Depew.