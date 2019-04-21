BUFFALO, N.Y. — Christians in Western New York will soon begin Easter celebrations.

And some people are getting ready to celebrate Dyngus Day on Monday, and at least in one place, you can start today. The Leonard Post VFW in Cheektowaga is holding a kick-off party on Sunday night.

There will be a tribute to Buffalo polka legend Gino Kurdziel, along with music from the Buffalo Touch Band. The event starts at 7 p.m.

As for Easter, if you're looking to grab some last-second items at the Broadway Market, you're too late. The market is closed for Easter, and it will reopen Monday for Dyngus Day at 8 a.m.

The party and Buffalo's Best Kielbasa contest begins at noon.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Getting ready for Dyngus Day in Buffalo

Out 2 Eat: Ice Cream Cake, A Basket of Pierogi, and the Return of Food Truck

Rockin' Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser held in West Seneca