Wisterman Road Bridge in Lockport reopens Wednesday

Work began on the bridge in early March of this year replacing the former bridge — a 3 span, 65 foot timber structure — with a single 70 foot span galvanized steel multi-girder system.

Niagara County Legislator Will Collins, chairman of the county’s Infrastructure Committee, says the product was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

“I continue to congratulate our Department of Public Works team, the local contractors and construction workers who are doing a tremendous job moving these projects along,” Collins said. “This is another project that has been completed ahead of schedule and under budget. And most important, we are making sure we maintain a safe and reliable transportation network.”