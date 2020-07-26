Wireless Zone hosting backpack giveaway at 3 WNY locations

The "2020 Backpack Giveaway" is happening Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — To help students prepare for school in the fall, Wireless Zone is giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at participating locations across the U.S., including three locations here in Western New York.

The "2020 Backpack Giveaway" is happening Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last. One backpack will be given out per child.

The backpack giveaway will be happening at the following Wireless Zone locations in Western New York:

5696 South Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094

123 Grey Street, East Aurora, NY 14052

231 South Cascade Drive, Springville, NY 14141

Organizers hope the backpacks stuffed with supplies give kids a fresh start.

"We know that back to school time is tough for a lot of families and it's expensive. it's important for us to give back to the community," said Regional Director Tim Steenberg. "And it's fun to see the kids, smiles on their faces. They get to pick out their favorite color of backpack. It's just a fun event."

Wireless Zone says extra precautions will be taken this year to protect participants against COVID-19. Wireless Zone will be encouraging 6 feet of social distancing, and all employees will be required to wear a face mask.

This is the fourth year for the giveaway.