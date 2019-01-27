ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're getting cabin fever, and don't mind bundling up and heading outside, Chestnut Ridge Park is the place to be Sunday.

Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry is hosting their annual Winterfest from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Activities include magic shows (11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), arts and crafts, wood cutting, chainsaw carving demos, and marshmallow roasting.

You can take a hayride for a small fee: $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

There's also going to be sledding and snow sculpting contests.

Snacks are available for purchase.