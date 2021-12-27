Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of WNY

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Western New York.

The advisory will go into effect for southern Erie County, Wyoming County, Cattaraugus County and Chautauqua County at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into effect for Allegany County at 11 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. For McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and last until 3 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, mixed precipitation is expected with snow and sleet briefly transitioning into freezing rain Monday morning. Total snow accumulations are expected to be 1 inch or less.