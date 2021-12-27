Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Western New York.
The advisory will go into effect for southern Erie County, Wyoming County, Cattaraugus County and Chautauqua County at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into effect for Allegany County at 11 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. For McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and last until 3 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, mixed precipitation is expected with snow and sleet briefly transitioning into freezing rain Monday morning. Total snow accumulations are expected to be 1 inch or less.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions during the day Monday. Mixed precipitation may also cause limited visibility. Drivers are being encouraged to slow down and use caution while on the road.