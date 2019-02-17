BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is getting another dose of winter weather Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Snow moving in this evening starting out scattered but as we head into later evening will become widespread into the overnight. Snowfall rates at times an inch an hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Western New York and northern Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. Monday, and 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible.

Freezing drizzle may also mix in at times later Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch, a little glaze of ice.

Sunday night snowfall expect 2 to 4 inches, and then another inch Monday morning.

Sunshine for Tuesday with a high of 26.

Another system arrives on Wednesday starting with snow then a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain later in the day possible and lasting into the night.