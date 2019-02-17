BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will see another dose of winter weather Sunday evening and into Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Sunday for the Southern Tier, including Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties.

Then at 6 p.m. that advisory will grow to include Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties.

The advisory is expected to last until 1 p.m. for all areas.

Freezing drizzle is possible Sunday night and into Monday morning. Total snow accumulations are expected to be in the 3-5" range, and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are also possible.