BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is getting another dose of winter weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory for all of Western New York and northern Pennsylvania has expired.

Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected bringing Buffalo's seasonal total close to 100".

Sunshine is expected on Tuesday with a high of 26.

Another system arrives on Wednesday starting with snow. This will change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain later in the day and possibly last through Wednesday night.