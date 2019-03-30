BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now it's mild out there, with rain moving through our area on Saturday evening, and temperatures are warm in the 50s for many.

Then winter returns for the second half of the weekend.

Colder air will filter in later tonight with the rain turning to a rain-snow mix, then to all snow by Sunday early morning. We could see a dusting to an inch of snow for Buffalo area late tonight and perhaps 1 to 2 inches in the higher elevations south and inland.

Snow totals late Saturday night into Sunday are expected to be 1 to 2 inches for Buffalo area and for lower elevations, and 2 to 4 inches of snow possible south and inland over higher elevations. Most of that will stick to grass and colder surfaces.

Cloudy with scattered snow are in the forecast going into Sunday afternoon and evening, with possibly another inch of snow as a second cold front moves through later in the day. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid 30s for Sunday and for Monday. But sunshine will return for the beginning of the week.

Spring will be back soon with temperatures in the 50s and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep checking in for updates.