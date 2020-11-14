Winter parking regulations along Buffalo bus routes to start November 23

Mayor Byron Brown said the delayed start also applies to side streets with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate parking designations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter parking regulations along bus routes in the City of Buffalo have been suspended until 1:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23.

Mayor Byron Brown said Saturday that the suspension also applies to side streets with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate parking designations.

The winter parking regulations had been set to start on Sunday.

"With more residents working from home, coupled with a relatively good weather pattern, we are holding off on putting winter parking regulations on bus routes in place for another week to accommodate schedules," the mayor said in a statement Saturday.

"However, we’re asking people to take time to plan ahead so they aren’t caught off guard when the parking regulations do take effect."