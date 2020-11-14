Winter parking regulations along Buffalo bus routes to start November 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter parking regulations along bus routes in the City of Buffalo have been suspended until 1:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23.
Mayor Byron Brown said Saturday that the suspension also applies to side streets with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate parking designations.
The winter parking regulations had been set to start on Sunday.
"With more residents working from home, coupled with a relatively good weather pattern, we are holding off on putting winter parking regulations on bus routes in place for another week to accommodate schedules," the mayor said in a statement Saturday.
"However, we’re asking people to take time to plan ahead so they aren’t caught off guard when the parking regulations do take effect."
All other regular parking regulations remain in place.