BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow showers at times will last well into Sunday night, another inch of snow possible. Most of that will stick to grass and colder surfaces.

Temperatures will be colder still in the 20s Sunday night, and highs in the mid 30s for Monday. But sunshine will return for the beginning of the week.

Spring will be back soon with temperatures in the 50s and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep checking in for updates.