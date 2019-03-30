BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow showers at times for Sunday night, another inch of snow possible. Also falling temperatures to the 20s will create some icy spots on roadways.

Still chilly highs in the mid 30s for Monday. But sunshine will return for the beginning of the week.

Spring will be back soon with temperatures in the 50s and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then another system arrives end of the week with rain showers moving in later Thursday and lasting into Friday.

