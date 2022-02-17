Winter coat handout being held on Saturday in Buffalo

Anyone in need of winter clothes can stop by Expressway Assembly of God Church this weekend to pick up jackets, hats and gloves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many families across Western New York are still grappling with the economic squeeze of the pandemic and rising inflation on top of that.

If you or someone you know needs winter gear or food, local organizers want to see you this weekend.

A coat handout is happening at the Expressway Assembly of God Church, 260 Eggert Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Saturday. That's in the east end of Buffalo, but you don't have to live there to get help.

Officials say this support is so crucial right now for physical and mental health.

"People that are on edge do not handle conflict or contention very well, so that will itself exasperate the fact that people do not have enough food and essential things they need in the home, it causes them to be more edgy," Pastor James Giles said.

"It causes them to be less patient with each other. Yes, this somehow contributes to the rash of violence that we have in this community."

Again, this is for anyone who might need help. No registration or ID is needed.

National Grid and Colvin Cleaners provided thousands of gloves, hats and coats. If you would like to donate new or gently used clothing, you can call (716) 578-0952.