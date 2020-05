The NY Lottery announced that two winning Take 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing were sold in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Lottery announced that two top-prize winning Take 5 tickets from Sunday's drawing were sold in Western New York.

The tickets were sold in Buffalo and West Seneca. In Buffalo, the ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store at 1422 Union Road. The ticket sold in West Seneca was purchased at Key Foods at 1470 Orchard Park Road.