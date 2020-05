BUFFALO, N.Y. — The top-prize winning ticket from Sunday night's Take 5 lottery drawing was sold in Niagara Falls, according to the NYS Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7 Eleven on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls. The winning ticket is worth $50,122 before taxes.

The winner can claim their winnings up to one year from the time of the drawing.

