DELEVAN, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take-5 ticket was sold in Delevan, according to the New York State Lottery.

The ticket is worth $64,127.00. Someone purchased it at Crosby's at 7 North Main Street in Delevan, NY.

Take-5 is televised everyday at 11:21 p.m. The five winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39 and winners have up to a year from the date of drawing to claim their prizes.