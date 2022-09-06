Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in WNY

According to the New York Lottery, the winning tickets were sold in Tonawanda and Bolivar.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two top-prize winning Take 5 lottery tickets were sold in Western New York on Wednesday. According to the New York Lottery, the winning tickets were sold in Tonawanda and Bolivar.

The first ticket was sold at Bolivar Foodland, located at 455 Main Street in Bolivar. The ticket is said to be worth $19,460.

The second ticket was sold at Speedway located at 535 Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo. The prize winning ticket is said to be worth $20,379.

The New York Lottery says the winners may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing. Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.