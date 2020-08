The NY Lottery announced that the top-prize winning Take 5 ticket, worth over $61,000 before taxes, was sold locally.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that the top-prize winning ticket for Tuesday night's Take 5 drawing was sold in Tonawanda.

The winning ticket, worth $61,852, before taxes, was sold at a Speedway on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda.