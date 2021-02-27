Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Tonawanda

The winning ticket was sold at Speedway located at 2596 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. The ticket is worth $34,078.50.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two top-prize winning Take 5 lottery tickets were sold in New York State on Friday, one of which was sold here in Western New York.

The first ticket was sold at Speedway located at 2596 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. The second was sold at Lucky Corner, located at 93-23 63rd Drive in Rego Park.

The winning tickets are each worth $34,078.50 before taxes. The New York Lottery says winners may cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.