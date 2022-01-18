Take 5 lottery ticket worth over $17K sold in Niagara Falls

The winning ticket is worth $17,392 before taxes.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York on Monday.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store on Plaza Drive in Niagara Falls.

The winning ticket is worth $17,392 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.