Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York this week.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning ticket was sold Wednesday at Rosemellia's Burt Hotel Inc. at 2083 Lockport Olcott Rd. in Burt.

The winning ticket is worth $18,902.50 before taxes. The New York Lottery says the winner may cash in their ticket up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.