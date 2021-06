LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Western New York on Friday, according to the New York State Lottery.

The winning ticket, worth $63,144, was sold at Tops located at 5827 South Transit Road in Lockport.

According to New York State Lottery, winning tickets can be cashed in up to one year from the date of the drawing. Take 5 drawings happen every evening at 10:30 p.m.