HAMBURG, N.Y. — The top prize winning ticket in Monday night's Take 5 drawing was sold in Hamburg, according to the New York Lottery.

One lucky winner will make $60,363.50 before taxes. The ticket was sold at Joseph J Enser Inc. at 127 Main St.

The winning numbers are: 4-13-26-35-39. The winner has not come forward yet.

Western New York has been on a bit of a winning streak. Another winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Buffalo on March 4th.

