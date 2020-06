The New York Lottery announced that the ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold at Uncle Joe's Diner.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — On Wednesday the New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in Hamburg.

The ticket was sold at Uncle Joe's Diner, located at 4869 Southwestern Blvd. in Hamburg. A second winning ticket worth the same amount was sold in Brooklyn, according to the lottery.