DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A top-prize winning Take 5 Lottery ticket was sold in Dunkirk over the weekend.

The ticket, which will be worth $27,646 before taxes when redeemed, was sold at Matt's News located on 3rd Street in Dunkirk. The ticket won for Sunday night's drawing.

Last night's winning numbers were 2,7,14,18,25.