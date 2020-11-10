Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Depew

The winning ticket was sold at Mika Inc., located at 2017 George Urban Boulevard in Depew. The ticket is worth $31,596.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Two top-prize winning Take 5 lottery tickets were sold in New York State over the weekend, one of which was sold here in Western New York.

Both Take 5 tickets were sold Saturday. One was sold at Mika Inc., located at 2017 George Urban Boulevard in Depew. The second was sold at Long Xiang Mini Market Inc., located at 8411 15th Avenue in Brooklyn.

The winning tickets are each worth $31,596 before taxes. The New York Lottery says winners may cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 drawings happen every evening at 11:21 p.m.